Ready, Set, Go for Newry Half Marathon

Newry is ‘ready, set, go’ to host one of the most exciting sporting events the city has seen in recent years, with the return of the Newry Half Marathon and 10K on Sunday 29th May.

At least 1,300 competitors and more than 2,000 spectators are expected to line the streets from The Quays Shopping Centre where the races start and end, through to the Warrenpoint Dual Carriageway.

This promises to be a fabulous event with all three races- the half marathon, the 10k and the half marathon relay race, almost at capacity.

All the proceeds from the event will go to five local charities- Samaritans of Newry, Bolster Community, Newry and District Gateway Club, Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and Women’s Aid Armagh Down.

Attracta Magennis, Joint Race Director said, “This promises to be a fantastic day for the city. We would encourage as many people as possible to come out and cheer the runners on. There will be music at the Canal side of The Quays Shopping Centre with family entertainment just inside the centre. There will be paddleboarders on the canal and a real family friendly atmosphere.

“The half marathon starts at the front of the Quays at 10am closely followed by the 10k at 10.30am. Road closures along the front of The Quays will be in place from 8.30am. The race will follow the Warrenpoint dual carriageway (with lane closures) down to Narrow Water. There are great viewing opportunities at the top of Greenbank Industrial Estate and the turning point at Narrow Water Castle.

“In 2019 Tommy Hughes broke the World Record for his age category on this course supporting its reputation as one of the flattest and fastest half marathon routes in Ireland. Newry BID is sponsoring a £200 BID member voucher of choice to any male or female runner who breaks the half marathon course record. The male record currently stands at 71.57 and the female record stands at 85.43.”

Peter Linden, Joint Race Director continued, “We are delighted this year for the first time, to be offering a relay opportunity for teams of three who want to take part in the half marathon. There are a few of these places remaining with a great opportunity for business colleagues or groups of friends to take part to support the five local charities. For individual runners in both the half marathon and the 10k, there are pacers to support runners of all abilities.

We would also like to thank our sponsors who make this event happen- Newry BID, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Newry Credit Union. We really could not deliver this event without them.”

Eamonn Connolly, Newry BID Manager and event sponsor said, “Newry BID is delighted to support Newry City Runners with this fantastic event. The pandemic has cancelled so many events in the last two years in our city. We now have an opportunity to really get behind one of the first big events to take place locally, post pandemic. If you are a runner, there is still time to get signed up. If you are not, we are asking you to help be part of the atmosphere on the day.

“Many of our BID members are supporting super goody bags for the competitors while there are cash prizes for overall winners, course record and age category winners.”

Eamonn continued, “The event is already attracting some well-known names and we hope that the people of Newry and the surrounding area will come out to support it.

We would like to thank the many BID members who are getting involved, particularly The Quays for the use of their premises and The Canal Court Hotel for their special offers for competitors.

“If you can, take the family down to The Quays area on Sunday 29th May at 10am and show your support for this great sporting event.”

The races are expected to sell out in the coming days with a small number of places remaining for each option. To register to take part log onto www.active.com or see Newry City Runners social media.