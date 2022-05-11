Run a marathon for your local Hospice

Southern Area Hospice Services are calling on local runners to join ‘Team Hospice’ by registering for one of the global marathon packages currently available to help raise vital funds for their cause.

Hospice currently have runners signed up for London, New York, Chicago, Athens, Washington, Manchester, Berlin, and local events such as Dublin and Newry Half Marathon.

Although there are a range of Marathon options to choose from, Southern Area Hospice currently have some available spots for London (2nd October) and Berlin (25th September).

The London Marathon takes place on Sunday 2nd of October and follows an iconic route through the city, taking in many of London’s most famous landmarks. Race entries for the London Marathon are much sought after so Southern Area Hospice is delighted to have secured places.

Southern Area Hospice London/Berlin Marathon packages includes guaranteed race entry, accommodation, and transfers. As well as that, participants will be a member of ‘Team Hospice 2022’ which means they will enjoy the camaraderie of taking part in the event as part of a group.

Local runner Kevin Morgan has taken part in the London Marathon for Southern Area Hospice Services an incredible seven years in a row, raising thousands of pounds for Southern Area Hospice Services. Speaking of his experience Kevin said, “Taking part in one of the greatest sporting events in the world is an awesome experience and helping those in need by doing so only adds to the experience. I would encourage anyone who is thinking about it to go for it. I have greatly enjoyed my experiences in the London Marathon and have met some wonderful fellow runners along the way. I’m registered for this year’s race which will be my 8th time running for Team Hospice”.

Target

With an annual fundraising target of £3 million, Southern Area Hospice Services relies heavily on the support of local people taking part in events such as the Marathons to enable them to continue to provide specialist palliative care for patients and their families at a time when they need it most. Why not get involved and do something great for the Southern Area Hospice.

James McCaffrey, Fundraising Officer at Southern Area Hospice, said: “Running as a sport, and marathons in particular, have been a very popular fundraising event for our Hospice for many years with countless runners taking part in World Major Marathons as well as home events, half marathons, 10k & 5k races. The London Marathon is one of the most popular marathons on the planet, and this wonderful event gives runners the chance to be part of one of the world’s greatest sporting spectacles. Berlin, a city enriched with historical landmarks, promises to be a flat, fast and a very interesting marathon route. Taking part in any Hospice marathon, is an experience to remember”.

For more information on London, Berlin or any marathon contact Sarah O’Hare in the Hospice Fundraising Office on 028 30267711 or email ohares@southernareahospiceservices.org.