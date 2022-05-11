Sizzling Summer schedule with the Strule

SUMMER is in sight with the holidays stretching ahead. Why not step into summer fundays with fun shows for all the family?

After the long years of dark theatres and empty stages, there are lots of opportunities for children and families to enjoy professional theatre shows together in Strule Arts Centre and even outdoors!

On Tuesday, June 14, there are two matinees of ‘The Untold Story of Captain Hook’, ideal for schools to celebrate the end of term and the return to live children’s shows.

Lost Boys, shipwrecks, mermaids, crocodiles, and pirates-you may know the facts, but do you know the truth? Join in for an awfully big adventure through the time before Neverland, in this brand-new show full of classic charm.

‘The Untold Truth of Captain Hook’ is a brand-new play from playwright David Morgan. It is a prequel to the classic story of Peter Pan and explores how the best of brothers can become the worst of enemies.

From the viewpoint of Peter’s brother James (who will grow up to be Hook), the play sensitively and imaginatively explores themes of family, growing up, taking responsibility, brotherhood and loss. Although dealing with serious themes, the play has a light touch, is entertaining and high energy, and gives an intriguing and exciting new perspective on these much-loved characters.

For more family fun don’t miss the brand new Strule on Tour summer theatre programme. An ideal opportunity for packing the picnic with lots of treats and heading to a grassy pitch near you! Catch Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night ‘at 7.30pm on Thursday, July 14 at Omagh Leisure Complex.

The kids will love David Walliam’s classic ‘Awful Auntie’ being brought to life in Drumquin Soccer pitch at 7.30pm on Monday, July 18 or in Omagh Leisure Centre complex on Tuesday, July 19 at 7.30pm.

Enjoy a variety of music acts including The Legends of American Country this Saturday night, May 14. This will be a fantastic night of toe tapping Tennessee nostalgia with highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline and Kenny Rogers, Hank Williams, Charley Pride, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette, John Denver and Willie Nelson with countless well-known singalong hit songs. Enjoy a night with Michael English and his band on Friday 20 May for an energetic performance and musical talent.

The show promises to be an unforgettable night with accolades like "Best Country Dance Band" at The Irish Country Music Awards & "Performer of the year" at The Sunday World country Music Awards under his belt there is no stopping the Kildare man!

We are delighted to have Daryl Simpson on Saturday, May 28 for a spectacular concert to launch his new album ‘Reflections’. Well known as a member of vocal group the Celtic Tenors, Daryl returns from international tours of the US, Canada and Netherlands to take us on a very personal journey through songs that have come to influence him over the years.

Reflections features great songs like ‘Brown Eyed Girl’, ‘Everybody’s Talkin’, ‘Will you Still Love Me Tomorrow?’ and ‘Annie’s Song’. Daryl will also be joined by some very special guests in what is sure to be a very special celebration of song

Fancy a Cocktail? Then don’t miss the Cocktails and Jazz night in the tranquil setting of the Café area, overlooking the Strule river on Thursday, June 9. Sit back, relax and unwind with the sounds of Gerarda McCann and Bob Quick.

For further information on the Summer Programme, check out Strule Art Centre website www.struleartscentre

.co.uk. or contact Box Office on 028 8224 7831.