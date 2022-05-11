Banbridge mum raises thousands for charity within a few days after heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

A MOTHER of two from Banbridge has raised thousands of pounds for Breast Cancer Research Aid in just a matter of days, following her own diagnosis.

Last month, Charlene Edgar assumed she was attending an appointment regarding a harmless lump of glandular tissue.

In the past, the local woman had dealt with the removal of a non-cancerous cyst in her breast and expected a similar, straightforward appointment on 11 April.

But Charlene was floored when doctors informed her she had invasive triple negative lobular breast cancer.

The 32-year-old told The Outlook she felt hopeless in the days following the devastating diagnosis.

Charlene's children, five-year-old Archie and one-year-old Annie, were a massive inspiration in helping her to find strength.

Because of them, she decided to make something positive from her heartbreaking predicament and use her situation to help others.

