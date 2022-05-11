Banbridge mum raises thousands for charity within a few days after heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

Banbridge mum raises thousands for charity within a few days after heartbreaking cancer diagnosis
Tammy-Lee Walsh

Reporter:

Tammy-Lee Walsh

Email:

tammy-lee.walsh@outlooknews.co.uk

A MOTHER of two from Banbridge has raised thousands of pounds for Breast Cancer Research Aid in just a matter of days, following her own diagnosis.

Last month, Charlene Edgar assumed she was attending an appointment regarding a harmless lump of glandular tissue.

In the past, the local woman had dealt with the removal of a non-cancerous cyst in her breast and expected a similar, straightforward appointment on 11 April.

But Charlene was floored when doctors informed her she had invasive triple negative lobular breast cancer.

The 32-year-old told The Outlook she felt hopeless in the days following the devastating diagnosis.

Charlene's children, five-year-old Archie and one-year-old Annie, were a massive inspiration in helping her to find strength.

Because of them, she decided to make something positive from her heartbreaking predicament and use her situation to help others.

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130