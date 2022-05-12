Donation in memory of Bryan Magrath

THE Rotary Club of Ballymena, along with Ballymena Bowling Club and Old Bleach Bowling Club were delighted to present a cheque to MacMillan Cancer for £700 at the end of a match on Wednesday, May 4.

This match was the first such match since Covid with only one other similar event held before Covid and was a fantastic success. The Rotary Club of Ballymena formed part of organising both games.

Any match between these two clubs is a Derby match, but these matches had a different edge with the winning club holding the "Bryan Magrath Memorial Shield" until the next match. Bryan was a highly respected man in the bowls world and had held the office of President of both Old Bleach and Ballymena. Bryan's children Jennifer and Andrew were also there for the evening.

As well as remembering Bryan and presenting money for MacMillan Cancer, everyone enjoyed the ‘craic’ with an excellent supper at the end of the evening.

Rotarian Jim Briggs commented: “We had a fantastic event and it is so good to see things like this up and running again after the hard time everyone has had during the past two years or so with Covid.

“We look forward to many more events like this”

If you might be interested in hearing more about this event or want to find out more about Rotary, please do not hesitate to contact Joanne on 07866 408092 or James on 07738076302.

Alternatively, please visit our Facebook page, our website at www.ballymenarotaryclub.org or email rotaryballymena@gmail.com.