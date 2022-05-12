MJM Marine Sailing Towards Triple Award Success

NEWRY based marine outfitter, MJM Marine is in the running for three upcoming local awards.

Two of the awards celebrate the individual skill and talent within the company and the third is for overall company success.

Shea Rooney, Third Year Apprentice Joiner in MJM, has been shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year at the Insider Media Made in Northern Ireland Awards 2022. The company has also been shortlisted in the same awards in the category of Manufacturer of the Year (over £25m). The awards take place this Friday 13th May at a lunchtime ceremony in Titanic Hotel, Belfast.

In another testament to the level of talent MJM attract, Placement Quantity Surveyor, Sean Hughes, has been shortlisted in the Ulster University Innovation in Placement Awards. The awards, run by the Ulster University Faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment, offers a prize for the top student in each of the three subject areas. The winning students will be those who, in collaboration with their employer, contributed to innovation during their placement. Sean, who’s studies focus around the Built Environment, took the initiative to develop a guide for the Quantity Surveying team on usage of the new Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP) which MJM launched in September 2021. Sean’s contribution is helping to improve employee efficiency, improve usage of the new system, save time and increase productivity. The awards ceremony will take place on the 17th June when the winners will be announced.

Elizabeth O’Connor, Director of HR and Legal at MJM Marine said, “We are immensely proud of the talent that we attract here at MJM Marine. Not only have two individuals, Shea and Sean been nominated for awards for their own contributions to the company, but the culmination of all our staff’s efforts have also resulted in the company being shortlisted in the Manufacturer of the Year Category (over £25m).”

Elizabeth continued, “This is a very exciting time at the company, we are looking forward to seeing ambitious and talented people joining our team over the next few months as we continue to grow and expand at an exponential rate. We have filled a significant number of new roles already this year and will be recruiting for numerous other roles over the next few months, all details of which will be on our website and social media.”

MJM has been investing in the future by training staff and continuing to develop their ERP system. They have also struck up new partnerships, developing innovative products to expand their offering in the marketplace and the company has also launched a carpet and upholstery division, offering a range of additional services to the marine industry.

MJM Marine is a leading international specialist in cruise ship refurbishment with over 38 years’ experience. The company are Investors in People Gold accredited and carry the Bronze Diversity Mark. The company recently won the Collaboration Award at the Cruise Ship Interiors Expo in London for their work with antimicrobial lighting producer, Vyv.