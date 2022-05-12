Retired Omagh managing director to judge builders merchant awards

THE retired managing director of a well-known builders merchant in Omagh is one of the judges of the first all-island Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards.

Mark McCaffrey, who has recently retired after 33 years as managing director of P. McDermott & Sons, Omagh, will judge the upcoming competition along with Liam O’Gorman, a former board member and chair of Octabuild and Joe Harlin, former business development manager at Wavin Ireland.

For the first-time in the 36 year history of the Octabuild Builders Merchant Awards, the competition to recognise excellence in the builders merchant trade moves to an all-island stage for 2022.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 Awards in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast this week, Octabuild chairman, Ray Molyneaux said: “On behalf of the eight Octabuild members – Dulux, Etex Ireland, Glennon Brothers, Grant Engineering, Gyproc, Irish Cement, Kingspan Insulation and Wavin Ireland – I am delighted to launch in 2022 the first-ever Awards to recognise excellence in the builders merchants trade across the island of Ireland.

“I would encourage builders merchants across Tyrone, large and small, independent and part of a group to enter and look forward to an exciting competition ahead.”

In addition to the coveted Regional and Octabuild Awards, there are five specific category awards to recognise excellence in the areas of Business Management, Customer Service, Sales & Marketing, Community Outreach and Sustainable Business, while a Rising Star Award will recognise upcoming talent in the industry.

Builders merchants can enter the Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards 2022 by going online to www.octabuild.ie/awards where they can tell the judges choose which Awards to enter and their story first hand, highlighting areas they believe the business excels. Entry can also be made by written submission through email or post.

The judging panel will assess the written entries and then visit shortlisted entrants to carry out a 90 minute review of the premises. Winners of each category will be announced at the Awards ceremony, which will take place in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday, October 13.

To enter the Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards 2022 visit www.octabuild.ie/awards.