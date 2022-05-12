McGuigan blasts anti-GAA graffiti in Ballymoney as 'despicable attempt to stir up hate'

SINN Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has reported what he calls ‘despicable’ anti-GAA graffiti in Ballymoney to the police.

The North Antrim MLA said: “I am appalled that graffiti attacking the GAA has appeared in the centre of Ballymoney.

“This is a despicable attempt to create fear and stir up hate.

“The GAA is thriving at the heart of our communities and is enjoyed by people from all backgrounds.

“I have reported this graffiti to the police and have requested that it is removed immediately.”