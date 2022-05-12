Natalie Hall takes third place at Belfast Marathon!

A DUNGANNON woman has managed to secure third place in last week's Belfast Marathon, this despite the fact she only took up running in 2013.

Natalie Hall had competed in the Manchester Marathon at the beginning of April, and had not initially planned on taking part in the Belfast Marathon.

Natalie said: “After the Manchester marathon I wasn’t happy, not happy at all.

“I usually restrict myself to one marathon a year or two at an absolute push, but for whatever reason I decided to finally use my Belfast marathon deferred entry from 2019.



“I turned 40 recently and it’s the 40th year of the Belfast Marathon so there was a sentimental reason behind going for it, but the logic in my brain was saying it wasn’t a wise decision to even try.

“I showed up with no plan. It was just ‘run’. Just see can I hang on to the end and complete the challenge of two marathons in a month!

“To finish third lady is an honour."

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220511tyronecourier