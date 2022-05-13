700 local students to get unique insight into the world of work

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced it is hosting a pilot ‘careers inspiration event’ for over 700 Year 9 pupils called 4C UR Future LIVE in June.

Designed and delivered by local social enterprise, 4C UR Future. The industry-led Community Interest Company - founded by business leader Rose Mary Stalker - works collaboratively with a wide range of employers from the key sectors in Northern Ireland, with the aim of empowering young people to make more informed education and career choices.

4C UR Future LIVE is a fun, fast-paced, and action-packed day of interactive skills games and work-based challenges, with each game co-created and delivered by local employers, giving Year 9 students an insight into the future world of work, as well as their own strengths and talents.

Mayor Billy Webb welcomed the programme.

“I am delighted the Council is hosting this event in the Borough to support our young people,” he said.

“I would encourage our broad range of local businesses to get involved and help our future generation of business men and women make more informed choices, from GCSE’s through to their chosen careers.”

4C UR Future Managing Director, Rachel Doherty, said it would help teens make informed decisions.

“With the support of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, we’re delighted to be holding a pilot 4C UR Future LIVE event at the Jim Baker Stadium in Templepatrick in June,” she said.

“Over 50 employers are involved in 4C UR Future LIVE 2022 and we’re mobilising almost 300 ‘Career Heroes’ from our volunteer community to deliver and facilitate the LIVE events across the province.

“We welcome more local employers reach out and get involved in these game-changing events.

“The world of work is changing rapidly with new jobs, and even entirely new sectors, emerging. This has resulted in a complex careers landscape that can make choosing GCSE subjects, further education pathways, and future career options overwhelming, confusing, and stressful for our young people.

“Through 4C UR Future LIVE events and our first-generation Careers Portal, which is launching in September, we aim to inform young people of the wide range of opportunities available to them, help them navigate the complex careers landscape, and inspire them to achieve their ambitions and become the best version of themselves.”

For more information on 4C UR Future, and local employers can get involved, go to: www.4curfuture.com.