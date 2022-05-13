Newry High School Annual Awards Ceremony

The Principal of Newry High School has spoken of the exiting future which lies aheas as the school continues to develop.

Mr Iestyn Brown, speaking at the School’s Annual Awards Ceremony, commented:

“May I begin by congratulating each and every prize winner. You are all a representative body for the many others in our school community who also deserve recognition for their admirable achievements throughout the last year.

“Despite not being able to hold an in person Annual Awards Ceremony this year in light of Covid restrictions, today we focus on celebrating your achievements and wish you all well as you embark on to the next chapter of your lives, in the hope that you will always remain part of the ‘Newry High School Family.’

The school has made significant improvements over the last year and our tremendous progress demonstrates our potential and offers us an exciting future. I am thrilled to be able to lead the school into its next phase of development.

We are exceptionally proud of our achievements across a multitude of domains. Academic achievements, sporting, musical & theatrical achievements, fundraising for local, national and international charities and achievements within our local community have all been celebrated as part of our Annual Awards Ceremony.

“However, above all else, we are proud of our students’ respect for, and tolerance of each other.

Thank you again for your support and encouragement as we celebrate virtually and in print our Annual Awards Ceremony this year. We build and develop a culture of celebrating success in our school and school community and in a year that has had many challenges for us all, we are delighted to celebrate this success albeit in a manner different from other years.

Yours,

Mr. Iestyn Brown