AXA award for Dunclug Primary

Dunclug Primary School has been chosen by AXA as one of 28 winners from across the UK and Ireland of their Community Award Programme.

The Award Programme focuses on organisations and community groups that work to protect the planet, are community-led and environmentally focused.

What makes this award even more special is that the winners were nominated by staff members of AXA itself.

Alastair Beacon, Dunclug Primary School said : “We are delighted to receive this funding which will really help us to provide an active space for our pupils to learn more about biodiversity and sustainable living”.

Suzanne McIlhagga, AXA Branch Manager Ballymena, commented: “We are delighted to be supporting local causes through our Community Grant Scheme.

“The big focus this year was on supporting organisations that help us to live more sustainably and focus on our environment.

“ Dunclug Primary School is such a good example of a local project that is supported by such an enthusiastic team that is making a real difference”.