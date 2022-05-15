Council seeks views to inform development of the play park in Loughmacrory

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is seeking the views of residents in Loughmacrory to inform the future development of play facilities in the village and have arranged a drop-in consultation session to enable residents to make their views known.

The council recently approved a new Play Park Strategy 2021 - which would guide the future provision, upgrade, development and sustainable management of play parks across the district. As part of year two works for the strategy, development of the play area in Loughmacrory has been identified as priority.

There is currently one play park in Loughmacrory. The draft proposals envisage the upgrade and modernisation of the park, creating a more inclusive, fun and enjoyable play experience for all children and young people; recognising the changing demographics within Loughmacrory.

Councillor Errol Thompson, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said: “The play strategy aims to develop and deliver a sustainable action plan for inclusive and accessible play spaces and provision across the district that meets the needs of all our children and young people.

"I would encourage the residents of Loughmacrory to make their views known on the plans for play facilities in the village either by attending the drop-in session or by completing the online survey online.

"The drop-in session will take place as follows in Loughmacrory Community Centre on Wednesday 18th May from 8pm to 9pm.

"If you are unable to attend in person, residents can access the survey online by visiting

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Loughmacrory

"The surveys close on Wednesday, May 25 at 5pm.

"For further information on the survey or on the play park strategy, please contact Imelda McCarron at imelda.mccarron@fermanaghomagh.com."