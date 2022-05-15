Experts discuss hosuing issues in South Down

Tackling the challenges of homelessness and improving community safety were hot topics at a meeting of major housing providers in South Down recently.

The South Down Housing Providers Forum was held at WIN Business Park, Newry, and was hosted by the Housing Executive. Representatives from the major Housing Association Providers - Radius, Apex, Clanmil, Ark, Rural, Habinteg and Arbour - attended.

Delegates from the Housing Associations outlined details of their exciting new-build schemes in South Down, which will bring high quality new homes to many families on the housing waiting list.

Liam Gunn, Housing Executive area manager, said: “A wide range of subjects were discussed, such as how Housing Executive staff in our Newry and Downpatrick offices could better collaborate with our Housing Association colleagues at an operational level, especially as we now emerge from working from home restrictions.

“We also looked at best practice across a range of housing services, the management of anti-social behaviour and joint funding opportunities for community groups.”

Mr Gunn added: “The event was a great success and we hope to consolidate this with future regular meetings of the forum. I am very grateful for the fantastic input from our Housing Association colleagues and we hope that future meetings will build upon this very encouraging start.

“Newry City continues to be an area of very high housing demand and all social housing providers are committed to working hard to address this challenge.”