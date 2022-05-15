Fundraiser Andy digs deep for cancer charity

A GREEN-FINGERED Garvagh grandfather who has raised nearly £165,000 for a cancer charity in his father's memory is planning to pull out all the stops at his summer plant sale.

Father-of-three Andy McClarty received a British Empire Medal for his fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support which began after his own father Gamble McClarty passed away from cancer more than a quarter of a century ago.

Tireless fundraiser Andy, who relies on the support of his family and the loyal group of ladies he affectionately calls his Blue Rinse Brigade, is planning to double up on his inspirational charity work this year by staging sales on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 as well as Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4.

From 8am until 5pm on all four days, summer plants, perennials, window boxes, hanging baskets, shrubs and plants and much more will be on sale at The Nurseries at 86 Mettican Road, a short distance from Andy's home.

Maria Small, Macmillan's Fundraising Manager said: "Andy is an absolute inspiration to us all at - his passion, dedication and commitment to Macmillan has been unwavering since he started his sales more than two decades ago.

“Andy is a dream to work with and support - he is constantly developing new fundraising ideas and ways to support people living with cancer."

With this in mind Andy set up a new gardening group in partnership with Macmillan's Move More scheme which still meets once a month.

The Macmillan Move More programme supports people who are living with cancer to become more active and the Feel Good Gardening Group gets together under Andy's experienced eye.

Andy said: “I know just how good gardening can be for you; it's great therapy.

“People come along and have a cup of tea and a chat; bringing buns and cakes. It's more like a party and we all have a great time.

“Gardening helps with strength and mobility, it can reduce stress and you get an enormous amount of satisfaction from seeing the fruits of your labours.”