Remembering a 'gentle giant'

MEMORIES of fun-loving gentle giant Willie Collins will live on later this month during a special event in Coleraine.

Ballysally Presbyterian Church will host a memorial evening on Tuesday, May 17, to remember popular Willie who passed away suddenly at his home in Coleraine's Hazeldene Drive on November 16, 2019, at the age of 34.

Willie was a pupil at Ballysally Primary School and Coleraine Secondary School. He grew up on the Ballysally estate where he attended Ballysally Presbyterian Church.

A devoted Christian, he was heavily involved in youth work in the local community.

Family friend Chrissy Devine, who is organising the memorial event, told The Chronicle: “Willie was a big lover of football and a keen supporter of Manchester United Football Club.

“This is the reason why I wanted to host a Football Memorial Night as a fun way for the community to come together to remember Willie.”

He recalled: “Willie’s passing was a huge shock to us all. He was a huge character, a real joker, always up for a laugh and had a great sense of humour.

“I miss his mischievous laugh; I had known Willie since I was seven-years-old. We lived in the same street, literally two doors away from each other for at least 25 years.

“Willie and I were more like family. He was not only a friend to me but my brother. We went to school together, played sports together and attended the same youth groups together.”

EPILEPSY

Willie was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2014 and diabetes in 2017.

Chrissy said: “I have reached out to Epilepsy Action and Diabetes UK Charities to raise money for both charities in Willie’s memory.

“I am hosting Memorial Football Charity Matches on Tuesday, May 17, at Ballysally Primary School football pitch.

“The first match at 6.15pm will be a youths' match, involving Willie’s nephew Tyler, followed by an adults' match at 7.30pm which will involve me and Willie’s brother Stephen.

“There will be food served in Ballysally Presbyterian Church afterwards.”

Chrissy has also reached out to local businesses in Coleraine, Portstewart and Portrush area who have given donations to help raise funds for both worthy causes. A fundraising raffle will be held later.

He said: “I want to say a massive thanks to the Collins family for letting me host this memorial event in memory of a dear friend and much-loved son, stepson and brother.

“I would also like to thank John Coulter for all his help and support for the pitch, food and access to the church and also all the businesses who supported us as well as everyone who attends and makes the event a special night to remember Willie.