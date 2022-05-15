SSE Airtricity price hike 'another blow' for workers and families - Brady

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has branded the 33% hike in SSE Airtricity prices as ‘another blow’ for workers and families.

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

“This fresh hike in electricity prices announced by SSE Airtricity today is another blow for workers and families who are already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“People should not have to choose between eating or lighting and heating their home. It’s unacceptable and they need support.

“There is £300 million sitting and ready to spend to take the pressure off people and put money in their pockets.

“Sinn Féin have a plan to give £230 to every household in the north and additional £100 to people who qualified for previous energy payments.

“From day one after this election, we will be ready to get the Executive up back and running and to work with others to get that £300 million out the door.”