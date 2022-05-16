Brave Antrim teenager heading back to Ukraine - and is appealing for donations

AN Antrim teenager who volunteered in Ukraine back in March is asking for donations of equipment and funds as he mulls a return journey.

Former Parkhall Integrated College student Adam Anderson (19) is a nursing assistant and felt compelled to go and help refugees after Russia invaded its neighbour in late March and stayed for over a month.

“It was the most random experience of my life,” said Adam.

“I had heard that there were bad things happening, atrocities, so I just decided to go.

“When I saw the news footage of people suffering in the Ukraine war, I felt a strong need to help those people, but at first, I didn’t know how, so after doing some research I found that I could actually assist the medical teams and the evacuation teams near the border.

“So, after more research and finding the right contacts, I decided to go for it.

“There are rumours that people going over to help were paid, but I volunteered and wasn’t paid anything, not a penny, but I did take a load of supplies, literally mixed bags of anything that I could get hold of, things that I thought could help.

“I filled three big rucksacks and carried them from Northern Ireland to Ukraine.

“A work colleague from Poland helped book my flights and I went to the Polish border with Ukraine and linked up with others.

“Charities and aid agencies are working hard out there and there were people from all over the world chipping in and were able to link up with each other.

“I went out there off my own bat but when you arrive, people are ready to give you a job to do and thankful for any support they are offered.

“I fell in with some people from Northern Ireland, the Republic, England and America.

“The weather was actually really similar to home so I didn’t really need time to acclimatise, just a quick rest when I arrived.

“In quick time the work began, to be honest it came a shock but we coped by staying focused on helping people who were escaping from the war, they were people of all ages and for the most part they were escaping with nothing, just what they were wearing.

“I would approach people and give them a blanket to keep warm, we’d offer hot drinks and food too.

“While there’s a language barrier we were still able to communicate, I guess kindness is universal.

“Sometimes, people were unable to run or walk, so there were times I was involved in evacuating sick people out of Ukraine, sometimes we literally carried them, and other times we used stretchers.

“Some people with mobility issues needed help and access to wheelchairs, where my work and training kicked in.

“Other duties include supply runs, making sure other humanitarian posts were stocked.

“Supplies were always quite low, but we shared and things just seemed to work out.”

During his time in Ukraine, Adam realised that it wasn’t just humans who needed help.

“I love dogs, and over my time in Ukraine I also helped to rescue dogs.

“Two of our Irish friends even adopted dogs.

“One of my friends from Dublin travelled by train from Poland to France and was trapped there for ten days while they sorted the dog’s paperwork out.

“He got back and after a couple of weeks went back.”

Adam is now considering a return journey, too.

“The whole ‘mission’ to save lives had its highs and lows, but I’m keen to go out again soon and help some more.

“A small group of us is now planning another humanitarian trip into Ukraine, taking wheelchairs, more medical supplies, nappies, blankets and waterproofs.”

And Adam is appealling for help.

“Not everyone can visit Ukraine, but with your support we will do everything we possibly can.

“All the money raised is supporting us and purchasing valuable kit.

“I don’t know how to thank everyone who donates other than saying thank you and saying that any money you can donate will be directly helping people who have been through so much already and just want to be safe.

“In addition to money, if you can donate anything else, please get in contact.”

Adam said that as he works on a zero hours contract, it gives him flexibility to travel, but added that his employers have been ‘very supportive’ and accommodating.

He said there have been ‘mixed reactions’ from family and friends.

“I think I have given my Mum a few grey hairs but at the same time, she was not surprised!

“A communications tower did get blown up not so far away from where we were but generally, we didn’t see anything too scary - what was most upsetting was seeing how traumatised some people were by what they had been through.”

You can donate to or contact Adam through the following link:

www.gofundme.com/f/

helping-people-who-are

-displaced