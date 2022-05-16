Groggan pupils get wise to water issues

Did You Know Only 1% of the World’s Water is Drinkable?

Although our planet is covered in water, only 1% of it is actually drinkable! This is just one water wise fact children from Groggan Primary School learnt when NI Water’s education recently came to visit.

The main topic of the day was water conservation. T

he children heard first hand why water is such a precious resource and discovered just how water wise they are.

The children were introduced to H20, a water drop figure and mascot for the programme. Practical demonstrations and presentations were used to explain how water is cleaned and to encourage the children to think about how they can use water more wisely.

At the end of the session, pupils received a 4 minute shower timer to help them save water at home.

Anna Killen, NI Water’s Outreach and Learning Officer discusses: ‘‘NI Water places great importance on educating young people in the vital role water plays in our lives.

“We are delighted with the positive feedback we have received from schools who have participated in our H20 programme.

“It’s a fantastic way for us to work within the local community and educate future generations of water users.’

NI Water’s Top Ten Tips:

Top Water Saving Tips

1. Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth - A running tap can use 6 litres of water per minute;

2. Take shorter showers - Why not challenge yourself and your family to shower one minute quicker? In a year you could save up to 10,000 litres of water;

3. Take a shower instead of a bath - One bath can use up to 100 litres of water, whereas an efficient shower uses under 50 litres;

4. Lawns are great survivors - a sprinkler can use as much as 1,000 litres of clean drinking water in a single hour;

5. Use a bowl for washing vegetables - You can reduce water waste by using a bowl to wash and prepare your vegetables;

6. Make full use of your washing machine - wait until the machine is full before switching it on;

7. Fix leaking taps - A dripping tap can waste more than 60 litres of water per week;

8. Keep a jug of water in the fridge - Planning ahead means there is no need to run the water until it gets cold;

9. Fill the kettle with only as much water as you need - This will save water and energy;

10. Car washing- use a bucket and sponge.