Local couples raise over £3,000 for Air Ambulance

THREE couples from Ballymena signed up to take part in the eight-mile walking challenge at the recent Belfast City Marathon to raise support for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (NI).

The sextet – Judy and Jimmy King, Jenny and Gary Donald and Oonagh and Willie Chesney – are all friends and come from predominately farming backgrounds.

After lockdown, they got together to start walking in a bid to get fit and healthy.

“Us three dads decided it was time to improve our fitness and walking seemed the best starting point, challenged by our wives” said Willie Chesney.

“Doing the marathon walk in support of Air Ambulance NI has given us all a great focus and we have raised useful funds for the Air Ambulance NI to help them with the fabulous work they do.”

The group completed the 8 mile in 2 hours 20 minutes and to date have raised almost £3,000.

Spurred on by their fantastic experience on that May 1 Sunday they are now contemplating their next challenge!