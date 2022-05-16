May Fair/Car Boot Sale at St Columba's

A May Fair/Car Boot Sale is taking place at St Columba’s on Saturday, May 28 from 8.30am–2.00pm.

The event will assist the fundraising endeavours of 5th Ballymena Scout Group. Seven of its members are heading off to attend the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea next summer.

Daniel Holden, Rory MacDonald, Emma and Jack Weir were chosen to attend as participants following a Northern Ireland-wide selection process.

They join 32 others from Northern Ireland to make up “Unit 2. The Wee Buns.” Aaron Coates, Ellie Hughes and Ben Millar were chosen to attend as part of the UK International Service Team.

Car spaces and tables for the fundraising event can be booked by contacting Helen on 07790012356.