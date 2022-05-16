New store for Holland and Barrett

HEALTH shop Holland & Barrett has opened the doors to a new store in Castle Mall.

The 1200sq. ft store replaces the previous store and forms part of the wider shopping centre and Antrim town centre regeneration project.

The new store will come complete with a brand-new look and feel and stock Holland & Barrett’s extensive range of beauty, food, vitamins, and sport nutrition products.

Sustainability is at the heart of the new store, which has been refitted using recyclable materials.

The lighting has also been designed to be more efficient, reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions.

Store manager Catriona Dobbin, commented: “As a team we are incredibly proud of the new store.

“The fresh layout means we can offer a wider range of wellness products, a specialist honey bay, and a dedicated click & collect area for those who choose to buy on our website.

“Our team of five colleagues in the new store are trained experts and will be on hand to advise customers and to recommend products that will be right for them."

Holland & Barrett colleagues are ‘Qualified to Advise’, which means they have achieved the equivalent of an A level in nutrition and are available to support customers with top tips and the best ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle through nutrition and supplementation.

The new store, located at Unit 33 Castle Mall, Antrim, BT41 4DN, is open seven days a week between the hours of 9am and 8pm.

Customers are entitled to £5 off when they spend £25 in store from May 4 to June 1.