Newry marketing agency secures £30,000 funding

NEWRY based marketing agency, Mitso has announced new international growth plans following support from Invest Northern Ireland, as the team returns from their first physical market research trip to Bermuda since the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The brand, digital and PR agency, based in Newry, was first established in 2016 and has since grown to deliver award-winning projects for high-profile clients including Colin Glen, Giganet and Cuilcagh Boardwalk, along with a growing client base in Bermuda.

Mitso has carved a niche market for itself in Bermuda working with a variety of clients such as the Bermuda Regulatory Authority, high-net-worth insurance company, Triangle Life, sustainable fashion brand, Coral Coast Clothing, IT consultancy, Gnosis and BASE, a major janitorial supplies business. Following a successful year of growth in 2021 along with Invest NI’s support, the Newry company is predicting that exports will account for 30% of the business in 2022.

Speaking on the new investment, Managing Director, Maeve Finnegan comments, “We are thrilled to have received such impactful support from Invest NI, and to be able to accelerate our global growth plans. Mitso continues to define a unique space for itself in the industry, with an unparalleled full-service offering for clients, home and abroad. We are proud of what we have achieved so far and are confident that as we celebrate our sixth year in business with two new team members and new opportunities, it’s just the beginning for our agency.

“We’ve now been working to develop our own brand and digital strategy, and to plan Mitso’s first ever Bermudian advertising campaign. To date, our Bermudian client base has been secured mostly through referrals, so we’re excited to also be planning a series of research trips to help grow our client base there.”

Invest NI’s Southern regional office has worked with Mitso since 2021. Invest NI has offered the company £29,250 of support towards the creation of three roles, of which a Brand Communications Manager and Senior Graphic Designer are already in place; and to accelerate trade in markets such as Great Britain, Republic of Ireland and Bermuda.

Anne Beggs, Director of Trade and Investment, Invest NI, said, “Mitso is an excellent example of a local SME that takes a strategic and ambitious approach to its global growth. Our close working relationship has helped the company to continue to meet demand from its expanding global client base. Our support has enabled Mitso to grow its team, and to establish a presence in multiple international markets. Our on-going trade support will assist Mitso to further grow its business and maximise export sales.”

Closer to home, Mitso is also aiming to further establish itself in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, with the office perfectly placed in Newry to allow the team to offer cross-border services with ease of access to both markets. Last month, Mitso also secured its first industry accolade, taking home eCommerce Project of the Year at the 2022 Digital DNA Awards in Belfast, and the team is currently shortlisted for a CIPR Excellence Award, with the ceremony taking place in the coming weeks.