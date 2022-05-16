Slemish Area WI awards night

Slemish Area Women’s Institute met in Cullybackey community centre for their annual awards ceremony and reports.

Members heard a very thought provoking talk from the guest speaker, Shirley Palmer, an entrepreneurial coach and author.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim councillor William McCaughey brought warm greetings and best wishes to members.

Everyone enjoyed a delicious supper provided and served by Broughshane Institute.

Meetings are held monthly and anyone can join.

It is not all about jam and crafts! We have speakers and trips, tea and chat.