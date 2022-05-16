More than a sticking plaster needed to address NI Protocol says Storey in advance of PM's visit

DUP North Antrim representative Mervyn Storey has said there will only be a future for devolution if the problems created by the Protocol are addressed.

Highlighting the need for decisive action from the Government ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Northern Ireland, Mr Storey said:

‘‘The Irish Sea Border is harming our economy every single day and the reality is that more damage will be unleashed on businesses and communities if grace periods come to an end.

“Not a single unionist party or politician supports the Protocol. Those pretending this doesn’t matter have a brass neck. It would appear majority rule is quite acceptable so long as it is nationalism’s will being imposed on unionists. The unionist electorate is fully entitled to have their concerns recognised.

“It is clear that until these arrangements are removed a stable basis for devolved government cannot exist. The consent principle that underpinned recent progress in Northern Ireland must be restored and alternative solutions must command the support of both traditions.

“Sticking plasters are not the answer and that is the message the DUP will be giving the Prime Minister during his visit. This situation requires decisive action that restores Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom market for generations to come.

“We do not deny the challenges ahead, nor do we fail to recognise the need to progress bread and butter issues like reform of the health service and the costing of living crisis. However, we can only do this when an Assembly and Executive is focused on the future not looking over its shoulder to the next Protocol problem.

“Sinn Fein and Michelle O’Neill left Northern Ireland in limbo for three years and abandoned the health department at a time of deepening crisis.

“Instead, the DUP has taken steps to ensure ministers remain in place to take everyday decisions and have brought a number of practical proposals to the Party Leader’s forum.

“We will continue to advocate an outcome that removes the Irish Sea Border, restores consensus and allows us to move forward together.’’