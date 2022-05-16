Petrol bomb thrown at house in Coleraine

Police in Coleraine are appealing for information and witnesses after a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the Mossvale Park area of the town in the early hours of Monday morning (May 16).

Sergeant McCann said: “At around 2.15am, whilst attending another incident in the area, officers located a petrol bomb in the front garden of a house.

“The device had burnt itself out, resulting in minor scorch damage being caused to the front of the property.

“It’s believed that it may have been thrown at the house at around midnight.

“There were no reports of any injuries, and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or have any information which could assist, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 114 of 16/05/22.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org