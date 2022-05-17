Development plans for 'Antrim's Best Address'?

AN historic home on Antrim’s Belfast Road ‘may be of interest to developers’ according to an estate agent.

Dunmore House, the former home of celebrated photographer WA Green - commemorated with a blue plaque’ - is described by McAllister Estate Agents as ‘a beautifully designed Victorian style property dating back to the early 1900s’ and ‘a property with the undoubtedly the best address in Antrim town’

“Opportunities like this seldom become available.

“This could be an opportunity for a family to restore this fine home to its former glory and be a forever home.

“On the other hand, given the size of the site, it may be of interest to developers. Interest is predicted to be high”

The four bedroom home, on the market for £475,000, was most recently occupied by the Robinson family.

Ruth Robinson sadly passed away in January.

WA Green’s collection is now in the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum at Cultra.

He lived in Antrim until his death in 1958.

For the full story, please turn to Page 9.