Walkout leaves bins overflowing

ARMAGH’S Mall was looking in a sorry state last week as the aftermath of the Council strike hit home.

Overflowing bins on the Mall led to complaints, with even the local cricket club highlighting the issue.

The bins were packed with all sorts of rubbish including food wrappers and even dirty nappies.

It meant the city’s picturesque centrepiece was left looking more like a town dump.

Pointing to pictures shared online Armagh Cricket Club said, “This is a huge issue on the Mall and it’s absolutely awful.

“The council staff do what they can but surely the public need to take some personal responsibility too!

“Please keep Armagh and our wonderful Mall tidy!”

Local Councllor Sam Nicholson also took up the issue and contacted council officers when he became aware of the problem last week.

He told the Gazette, “It has to be noted we have just come out of a two week strike and in Armagh we have been hit quite hard by the loss of resources in that department.

“Priorities had to be made, getting hosusehold bins emptied.

“The strike is now over and the council is playing catch-up, the bins are now being emptied. In firness to the, officers were supportive and got the bins on the Mall emptied in short order.

“The strike was beyond our control, and we don’t really know where we are with it the comoing days and weeks will tell.

“Unfortunateluy when you lose 20 people in the local area tough decisions have to be made.

“Hopefully now, normal service has been resumed.”

He went on to says, “People have the right to strike and these were the people working right through the pandemic on the front line and never quit. They kept the place going.

“Hopefully there will be a resolution of the regiona issues.”

He said the council was still playing catch-up on services that were disrupted during the recent strike action.