Addressing the Challenges of Recruitment Webinars launched

TWO free webinars to assist micro and small businesses to ‘Address the Challenges of Recruitment’ will take place this month as part of the Mid Ulster Transform Programme.

The first online webinar takes place on Thursday, May 26 from 10am to 11.30am and is designed to outline practical approaches and solutions to help businesses attract the right people with the right skills.

The project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme and Mid Ulster District Council.

The online webinars will be delivered by Janis Simpson-Mahoney (Global Education Limited), who has over 20 years’ experience of working with businesses to help them to implement creative employment solutions to the current challenges being faced in the labour market and to support businesses to develop and implement HR policies and processes to support the development and growth of their staff.

Global Education Limited are the delivery agent for the Mid Ulster Transform Programme which is designed to provide expert support to 160 growth-oriented micro and small businesses from across the Mid Ulster district.

The series of online webinars are an integral part of the programme delivery.

Chairman of Mid Ulster District Council, councillor Paul McLean, is encouraging local businesses to attend the webinars: “Our businesses have been adversely affected by the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, and it is imperative that opportunities are available for businesses to enhance their expertise in attracting the right people with the right skills.

"The Council is keen to assist our local businesses and the delivery of the two online webinars will provide an invaluable knowledge base for businesses as they strive to increase their attractiveness to the labour market.”

Janis Simpson-Mahoney, Director, Global Education Limited, said: ''This is an excellent opportunity for micro and small businesses in Mid Ulster to explore how to use the principles of workforce planning to ensure they have the right mix of skills, knowledge and experience to transform and grow their business.

"I encourage Mid Ulster businesses to sign up to both webinars which will provide an invaluable guide to the challenge of recruitment.”

Ethna McNamee, Invest NI’s Western regional manager, said: “It’s great to see the Mid Ulster Transform programme continuing to support local businesses through its series of webinars.

"We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Mid Ulster District Council so that companies can avail of expert advice to build their businesses with the right people and skillsets.”

The second in the series will take place on Tuesday, May 31 from 10am to 11.30am.

For more information and to register your free place please visit www.midulstercouncil.org/transformwebinars. Should you have any queries please contact Global Education Limited, by telephone 028 7134 7631 or email janis@gelltd.com .