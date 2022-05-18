Antrim Apprentices urge locals to follow them into the Boardroom

ANTRIM Boardroom Apprentices Caroline Diamond, Paul Lemon and Gillian Stirling are encouraging local people to apply for the 2022 Boardroom Apprentice programme.

Open to those aged 16 or over from all backgrounds and all abilities, this unique board learning and development programme is looking for a diverse range of Boardroom Apprentices to take a seat at one of 58 host boards and attend a suite of learning days throughout the year.

2021 Boardroom Apprentice Carlone Diamond said applicants would not regret it.

“The Boardroom Apprentice has been a fun, challenging and immersive experience working in groups. The formal learning days have been really insightful delivered by experts in their fields,” she said.

“It has motivated me even more to get out there and apply for positions”

Founded by Eileen Mullan in 2017, the programme has helped 223 individuals across Northern Ireland make their aspiration of sitting on a board a reality whilst helping to diversify boardrooms in the public and third sector.

“I decided to create a programme that brings together three key elements – knowledge and understanding, experience and support,” she explained.

“Over a twelve-month window Boardroom Apprentices will get practical board experience, a suite of learning days and support to fully equip them to serve on a board in the public or third sector.

“Being a Boardroom Apprentice is a gift. You get the programme as a gift with the expectation that you give it back. Being a Boardroom Apprentice is about preparing you for public service, which is about you playing your part.”

With support from the Department of Finance, the Boardroom Apprentice provides apprentices with the opportunity to expand their skill set through a suite of learning days on topics such as finance, governance and communication.

2021 Boardroom Apprentice Paul Lemon believed his time on the Young Enterprise NI board was an excellent indicator for how real societal change can be made, regardless of level.

“The team ethos is evident from the first training day and provides real insight into how a board benefits from a diverse range of experiences and backgrounds. If you want to give something back to either your local community or the largest government departments this learning experience is excellent.” he said.

“Do not sit on the fence, there is a role for everyone at boardroom level regardless of capability and this program will give you the skills and confidence to pursue it.”

Fellow 2021 Boardroom Apprentice Gillian Stirling added: “Boardroom Apprentice is a unique journey surrounded by a supportive community which will provide you with the practical skills and knowledge you need to feel confident to apply for a board role.”

This year’s programme will run from September 1 until August 31 2023 in adherence to all relevant Covid-19 guidance. Applications will close on Tuesday May 24 at 3pm.

Applications are now open, to apply go to https://boardroomapprentice.

com/how-to-apply/