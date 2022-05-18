Cups galore - plus some peace and war - at Muckamore WI

THE ladies of Muckamore WI enjoyed success when they entered competitions at the recent Knockagh Area Spring meeting.

After an enjoyable meeting, the guest speaker for the evening was Joanne McConville, who gave an insight into her recovery from an horrific skydiving accident.

Afterwards the competition results were announced.

The Blossom Beattie Cup for Baking was won with a carrot cake by Elizabeth Gray and third place went to Deborah Hutchinson.

In the Lennon Cup for Novice Baking, a date and walnut cake by Jennifer Johnston, won first place.

The Elizabeth Gray Novice Craftwork Cup was won by Deborah Hutchinson with her scrapbook, while Jean McCollam was third.

The Ashcroft Cup for Experienced Flower Arranging was won by Marlene Watt and Mary Thompson was second.

Novice Flower Arranging saw Elizabeth Gray come second.

The Muckamore ladies came second in the Morton Trophy but were named as the best overall Institute of the Year, picking up the Perpetual Trophy.

The ladies of Muckamore WI would like to thank the area committee for their hard work in organizing the evening, as due to Covid it has been two years since the last meeting.

Meanwhile, no story lives unless someone wants to listen, and that’s exactly what the ladies at Muckamore WI did at their own latest meeting.

Guest speaker for the evening was storyteller Sharon Dickson.

Sharon dressed in her vintage wrapover wartime utility apron and wore her hair in a 1940s head scarf to tell stories she heard when she was a young girl.

Her stories on the theme of war and peace were acted out and her tales of the Belfast Blitz in her monologue had the ladies in stitches, recalling a time that some of the older members could relate to.

Keeping to the theme, Geoff Hatt a song writer played his ukuleles and guitar and sang songs from the era - a very talented musician who had the ladies joining in and singing along.

Margaret Dean proposed a Vote of Thanks to Sharon and Geoff for entertaining the ladies.

The Competition for the evening was ‘War Memorabilia’ and was judged by Sharon.

First was R McCullough, second was J Johnston and third J McCollam.

President Elizabeth Gray thanked Sharon and Geoff for the enjoyable evening.