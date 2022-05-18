Michael is youngest NMD Chairperson

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has appointed a new interim Chairperson following the election of Councillor Cathy Mason (Sinn Féin) as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Councillor Michael Rice (Sinn Féin) will hold the position for Mrs Mason’s remaining period of office, a period of three weeks until Monday 6 June 2002.

At 23 years old, Councillor Michael Rice will be Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s youngest Chairperson.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Rice said, “It will be an honour and a privilege to act as the interim Chairperson for the Council. I would like to pay tribute to Cathy for all of the work she has done this year and I look forward to working with all councillors, council officers and the community for the remainder of the term of office.”

Patrick Brown has also had to vacate his position as Councillor for Rowallane following his election as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Sinn Féin and Alliance Parties will now co-opt replacements onto the Council.