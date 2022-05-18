Richhill to celebrate jubilee

RICHHILL will be hosting a Queen’s Jubilee Family Fun Day on Thursday, June 2 – the first of four days of UK-wide celebrations, running to Sunday, June 5.

When it comes to inclusivity, creativity the generation of goodwill in tandem with all-round community support, Richhill has little to learn. The village is well served by an imaginative, energetic committee, and the success of the village’s now-annual Apple Fayre is a case in point.

That’s a relaxed, convivial occasion, devoid of hard-sell techniques. So take it as read that will be the case on June 2 as well.

Richhill’s Jubilee Family Fun Day emphasis will be on the children, from start to finish, with the event getting underway at noon and running until 4pm.

Committee member Ruth Briggs told the Gazette, “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is history in the making, so - just for the kids - we decided we needed something that would give them a lasting memory of the occasion, rather than just a day off school.

“We’ve only got a very small grant for this, but even so we’re running a fancy dress parade from The Hub – formerly the Normandy [Inn] car park – into the main street and then out the New Line and down to the recreation centre.

“Hopefully the local dance school will be taking part in that, too, though we’re still working on finalising all the details. We’re hoping to have a ‘Queen’, a carriage and a few extra characters as well.

“The primary school (Hardy Memorial) is being as creative as ever, working on a few things so that the children are encouraged to join in. As its title implies, the whole emphasis of the day is on fun.”

She continued, “We’ve got as many organisations as possible in the village to participate in some way or another. For example, the football club (Richhill AFC) will be staging games and running a penalty kicks competition.

“We’ll also have face-painters and balloon-modellers. And there will be two hot dogs stands and an ice-cream stall. But because we want to keep it a community-based occasion through and through, this isn’t going to be a free-for-all of stallholders.

“What we’re aiming to provide is a stress-free, good-fun afternoon for local people. Hopefully we get the weather for it – but that’s not in our hands!”

In keeping with the ‘local’ theme, there will also be a couple of groups from the area performing ‘live’ as a sideshow to the main event.

Ruth emphasised, “We just want to try to encourage everybody in the village to come out and enjoy themselves. It’s not an occasion at which anybody should feel uncomfortable or unwelcome.

“All of the churches will be participating in some shape or form, some providing tea and coffee while others will be laying on play activities and other things for the children to enjoy.

“As for the day we’ve chosen (Thursday), we realised that with this being a holiday weekend, a lot of people would be heading off on the Friday (June 3), so that’s why we’re staging our event a day earlier.

“It’s all taking shape, so hopefully June 2 will be a really good day’s fun that everybody can enjoy.”

Earlier that day, the 1st Battalion Irish Guards will be Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade, central London.

Taking part will be up to 1,450 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, along with upwards of 400 musicians from the Massed Bands.

The event will be screened live on BBC1, starting at 10am, thereby allowing people in Richhill who want to watch that annual ‘spectacular’ ample time to attend the family fun day, too.