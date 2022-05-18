Stendhal Volunteer Drive taking place at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre

THE Multi-award-winning Stendhal Festival is on the lookout for new volunteers to join in the team that produces the biggest and best loved independent music and arts festival in Northern Ireland.

There are a number of roles and posts available for motivated volunteers who want to get involved behind the scenes at the event and the team behind the festival will be hosting a volunteer recruitment drive at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Wednesday, May 25, from 7pm-9pm for anyone who is interested in finding out more about joining the team.

The Stendhal team are reaching out to anyone who might be interested in taking part, be it to get a foot in the door of the entertainment and music industry in Northern Ireland, to get to work backstage at a music festival or even just to join the team, make friends and get involved with something new.

Festival director John Cartwright says that volunteers have been the beating heart of the festival ever since it started back in 2011.

“We simply wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the phenomenal volunteer team we have cultivated over the years,” he said.

“Volunteering is a wonderful way to develop skills which are transferable to the open job market.

“Volunteers can also gain relevant experience that they can add to their CV and talk about during interviews.”

He added: “You get to be part of the event, enjoy the event on your down time over the weekend, you can stay with us on-site and once you are welcomed into our team, there will be opportunities throughout the year to take part in various courses and workshops which can bolster your skill set and potentially add to career advancement.”

He concluded: “Last but not least, it is great craic.

“There are a group of amazing and welcoming people already involved who will remain life-long friends as a result of getting involved with the festival.

“We are always on the look-out for more people to become a part of our Stendhal community and hopefully we will see a lot of you at the Arts and Cultural Centre on May 25.”

For information about volunteering at Stendhal Festival email Glenda@stendhalfestival.com.