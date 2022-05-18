Stepping back in time to the 1980s!

THIS year marks the 50th birthday of Antrim’s longest standing post-primary school - and this week Parkhall College have extended a big ‘thank you’ to all the current and former pupils and staff who have played a role in that journey.

Over the next few months, the school would like to mark this occasion by running a number of celebratory events.

And the first is this trip down memory lane courtesy of the Antrim Guardian and the school’s website www.parkhallintegratedcollege.org.

In this second edition, the school looks back to the 1980s with some nostalgic photos from that era.

That decade saw principal Mr John Graham continuing in his stewardship until 1984 after serving a full 13 years. He will be remembered for the skilful manner in which he transformed a green field building site into a vibrant and successful school.

The 80s then saw a changing of the guard with both vice principals, Mr Brewester and Miss L Knox taking up principal posts in Magherafelt High School and Ballymena Girls’ School respectively.

The long-standing and highly respected Mrs McNie, Head of the Music Department, was promoted to VP 1984/5.

With Mr Graham’s retirement Mr Roy Dickson, having served as VP for two years, was appointed as his successor. Many will have very fond memories of Mr Dickson for his dedication and caring nature which nurtured a sense of family and respect for all within the school community.

The new team was complete with the appointment of Mrs Paddy Wallace and Mr Neil Haugh as vice principals. Today they are remembered and respected with affection, not least for their part in maintaining that sense of togetherness that prevailed between pupils, parents and staff.

And who could forget Neil Haugh and his inimitable ‘Elvis’ performance in the play ‘Joseph…’ white suit and all! It gave everyone such a laugh at the time!

Two aspects of school life evolved during the 80s and blossomed as the years rolled on: the youth club and the Parent Teachers Association.

The PTA was enriched by an exceptionally supportive and enthusiastic groups of parents. Events that many will have fond memories of include the Spring Fairs including the tombola, the cake stall, beat the goalie, the selling of old furniture and much more. Crowds massed around the door to get in early, such were the bargains to be had!

Maybe you recall the square dances, with Rev Sam Jones the caller. Perhaps the country and western shows or the fashion shows were more to your liking? Maybe you graced the catwalk as a model on the night? Great times were had by all.

The introduction and explosion in popularity of the school’s famous youth club headed by our popular and nationally recognised youth tutor Mr Jackie Davis BEM. Many will undoubtedly remember those days. Residential trips to Woodhall, Ballycastle and Bushmills were hugely successful as well as camping expeditions to France.

The always popular cinema saw around 600 young people view the blockbuster Jaws in the assembly hall over two nights.

1984 saw the completion of the new Youth Wing which originally had been the school library and the senior dining room.

Easter 1985 saw the now famous Jonathan Ross spend a day at the school interviewing some youth club members for a Channel 4 television Team Challenge programme called Trax Trix. The Parkhall team eventually finished runners-up in the national competition. Quite an achievement.

Other highlights of the 80s must include the series of impressive school productions. Tom Sawyer, Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dream Coat, Toad of Toad Hall and The Sound of Music all spring to mind.

Maybe you were involved in an acting role, a stage hand, or a lighting operator. Perhaps you were involved with a friend that you haven’t seen in years?

Other notable events of the time include the P7 visits that took place – ‘a look around big school’ may have been your first introduction to Parkhall.

As a pupil have you a memory of the year group fun days and the trips organised by your form teacher in June – where did you go, do or sit beside on the bus?

A quick mention of other things that may jog your memory must include the ski trips, Ballymena Festival, Health and Fitness week, the Balmoral Show, the visit of Steve Martin Olympic Gold Medallist with his hockey coaching clinic or the outdoor pursuits residentials organised by the form teachers.

The first head boy in the 1980s was a chap called Stephen Foster, very ably assisted by head girl Valerie Fleming.

How many remember the names of the staff captured in picture on the next page? They include Mr McQuillan, Mr McCandless, Mr McGarry, Miss Aiken, Mrs Thompson, Mrs Mc Phillips and Mrs Clegg to name but a few.

We hope some of you will enjoy this well-earned moment reminiscing about times gone by capturing the 1980’s.

There are a lot more photos to delve through at your leisure on the school’s website.

And look out for nostalgic moments from the 1990s in the coming weeks!