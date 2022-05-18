Success on a plate for Taste of the Borough!

LOCAL businesses are planning to build on the success of the recent Taste and Experience the Borough initiative supported by Tourism Northern Ireland and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Almost 50 businesses across the Borough participated, offering over 65 events during March.

Over 8,000 people took part in the schemes which generated a mouth-watering £45,000 for local businesses.

Mayor Billy Webb said the series of events offered plenty of food for thought for local bon viveurs.

“Taste and Experience the Borough was a wonderful opportunity to discover new visitor attractions and dining experiences on our doorstep,” said Mr Webb.

“The hospitality and tourism sector have suffered greatly recently and it is great to be able to support these local businesses through this initiative.”

Following the success of the scheme many of the businesses involved have continued with the activity.

Una Johnston from Lock Keepers Cottage in Toomebridge said the event had offered a timely boost to the business.

“The scheme has been a great success for us, throughout March we had an additional 400 visitors, making it our busiest month since opening,” she said.

Head Chef at the Halt Restaurant, Gerard O’Kane heartily agreed.

“Taste the Borough was great for us as it allowed us to develop and launch a new ‘Lough to Lough’ Tapas Menu.

“This was always something we had wanted to try and through the support from the Council and Tourism Northern Ireland we were able to try this.

“It has been so popular with our customers that we are going to run it on the last Friday of every month.”

Some of the other businesses continuing with activity include the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens, the Dunsilly Hotel and Corrs Corner Hotel.