Views sought on plans for old St Patrick's Barracks site

The local public are being invited to have their say on innovative plans to transform Ballymena’s former army barracks site.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, along with a number of key strategic partners, is aiming to deliver a high-quality regeneration scheme at the old St Patrick’s site .

The project, led by the Department for Communities, is aimed at transforming the area, helping to create wider economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits across the Borough.

Outline planning permission for the redevelopment of the site was granted back in 2019.

This gave the green light for the land to be used for the creation of a shared, mixed-use, housing-led regeneration scheme supported by infrastructure, including a new road, footpaths and cycle ways.

As pillars of regeneration, Council’s plans include a new Leisure, Health and Wellbeing Centre and an Innovation Centre. Both will serve as a future hub for a Smart and sustainable district at St Patrick’s.

The themes from the previous consultation, along with the principles embedded within the outline planning approval, have also been used as a baseline for developing design proposals for the public realm, recreational areas, office building, civic event space, and a pedestrian and cycle bridge across to Ecos Nature Park.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “We have worked with our partners and stakeholders to create what I believe to be an excellent vision for this historic and much-loved site in Ballymena.

“This will be an area that benefits the people of Ballymena and Mid and East Antrim, so it is vitally important they shape how it will look and its function. I would warmly invite them along to a special event to see and hear first-hand the latest proposals and to give their feedback. The St Patrick’s Barracks site has a proud and rich history in Ballymena, and through this project, it promises to have a prosperous future.”

Members of the public are invited to the Public Consultation Day to discuss the development of the designs. Representatives of the Department for Communities and the Department for Infrastructure will also be present. The details of the Public Consultation Day are:

Event: St. Patrick’s Barracks Regeneration: Public Consultation Day

Date: Friday 20 May

Time: 10am - 4pm

Location: Museum Atrium, The Braid, 1-29 Bridge St, Ballymena, BT43 5E

You can also view the latest designs at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/StPatricksBarracks

Alternatively, comments on the proposals are welcome by emailing: stpatricksbarracks@midandeastantrim.gov.uk

Written submissions can be forwarded by post clearly marked ‘Regeneration of St Patrick’s Barracks’ to: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, The Braid, 1-29 Bridge Street, Ballymena, BT43 5EJ

The deadline for submission of feedback is Friday 3 June 2022 at 6pm.