Downpatrick man sentenced after £1.2M drug drop

Chris Brennan

Reporter:

Chris Brennan

Email:

chris.brennan@newrydemocrat.com

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit have acknowledged the sentence handed down to Nathan Greene at Downpatrick Crown Court

Greene, aged 34, was sentenced to serve nine months in custody and nine months on licence, having pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The investigation followed from an incident in October 2020, in which an insecure load of hay bales fell from a horsebox being driven on the M1, near the Blacks Road Junction.

Detective Inspector Shaw said: “The horsebox, being driven on the M1 in Belfast, shed its load on the morning of 3 October 2020. It’s believed that the driver – Nathan Greene – temporarily stopped to secure some bales before promptly leaving the scene.

“Cannabis, with an estimated street value of approximately £1.24 million, was found hidden inside the bales that had fallen.

“As part of the investigation, detectives from our Organised Crime Unit searched a number of properties in County Down and subsequently arrested the defendant.”

Detective Inspector Shaw continued: “Through Operation Dealbreaker, and with the support of partner organisations, we are committed to tackling the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs. Drug dealers don’t care about individuals and communities, or the lives and relationships that get destroyed along the way. Their interest is purely with lining their own pockets.

“I hope that today’s sentencing sends out a clear message to those who think they can profit at the expense of others.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Councillor William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, David Jeffrey, manager Ballymena United FC and Victor Leonard, Chairman STATSports SuperCupNI

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130