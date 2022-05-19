Family and friends of Naomi Lynn help 20 air ambulance patients in her memory

THE Lynn family from Ballymena, along with extended family and friends have completed a huge fundraising campaign in memory of loved one, Naomi Lynn.

Naomi tragically died on the 19th February 2020 following a road traffic collision with her work colleague Andrew Burke.

The two-year fundraising campaign has resulted in £53,000 being raised, funding 20 air ambulance missions.

Bryan Lynn said, “Naomi was only 21. She was bright, beautiful, and very talented. She had so much potential, the world at her feet. It was her final year of her architecture degree at Queens University and was working part-time with Andrew in Starbucks in the International Airport to fund her studies. We are grateful to the air ambulance team who attended scene that day and wanted to raise funds to thank the service and to give hope to other patients in need. I had no idea when I started the fundraising journey over two years ago that I would have raised anywhere near this figure. Everyone has been incredibly generous, and I am very grateful for the tributes in Naomi’s memory.”

The main fundraiser was a gala dinner held on Naomi’s 2nd anniversary, attended by approximately 300 people. A raffle and auction was held, the auction alone raised £18,500 and £13,000 was raised from the raffle.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising with Air Ambualnce NI said, “We truly wish the outcome could have been different for Naomi and Andrew, it is so sad that two young lives have been lost. And it is humbling that Bryan, family and friends have chosen to fundraise in Naomi’s memory, to help others. Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £5,500 per day to sustain the HEMS. This considerable donation will fund the service for 10 days and could help 20 future patients. On behalf of the charity we would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Bryan, to the family and all who donated and supported.”

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes. From inception to December 2021 the medical crew have been tasked 2,850 times.

Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2million each year so public donations are crucial. Find out more by visiting www.airambulanceni.org alternatively you can contact the charity directly by emailing info@airambulanceni.org or calling 028 9262 2677.