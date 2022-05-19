Peter wins Queen's Dragons' Den prize

A Ballymena student has walked away with the £10,000 top prize at Queen’s Students’ Union’s Dragons’ Den competition.

Final year Mechanical Engineering student, Peter Gillan, from Ballymena, Co. Antrim, was crowned the Overall Winner and awarded £10,000 for his business, ‘Atlas Smart Tech’, which aims to transform the fitness industry with a smart adjustable dumbbell.

Peter said: “QUB Dragons’ Den has proven invaluable to our business … The funding and mentoring will allow us to commercialise the SmartBell. Thanks to it, we can stay on track with our plan to launch this summer.”

The annual competition, now in its seventh year, is one of the many initiatives run by the Queen’s Students’ Union’s Enterprise SU Team.

The Den competition, sponsored by MCS Group, QUBIS, Santander Universities, Tughans Solicitors, and the Engineers in Business Fund, came to an electrifying close when 12 competitors braved the Den to pitch their business ideas to a panel of expert judges.

Lindsey McArthur from sponsor Santander said: “As always, the standard of the student pitches was extremely impressive, and it was great to see such a diverse range of businesses!

Judge Kirsty Dillon from MCS said, the QUB Dragons’ Den competition was “a fantastic experience for all involved [and provided] emerging talent the opportunity to showcase their unique ideas and innovative solutions supported by the great guidance from the [Enterprise SU] Team.”

Francesca Morelli, of Queen’s Students’ Union said, “Thanks to all the talented students who took part this year and congratulations on their innovative and intelligent concepts.

“The Enterprise SU Team is also grateful of the Competition’s generous sponsors and mentors for their continued support.”