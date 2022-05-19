Rector and his daughter scaling heights for Ukraine

A CHURCH of Ireland Minister and his daughter are getting set to scale the heights for charity.

On Thursday (May 19) the Reverend Pete Smith, Rector at Loughgall and Grange Parishes, and his eldest daughter, Steph Duke, along with 23 other keen hikers, catch the evening ferry to Scotland, where the following day they begin the challenge of climbing the four highest peaks in Great Britain in three days.

The challenge begins early on the Friday morning with the highest mountain in GB, Ben Nevis followed by the long drive to the Lake District in England, an overnight stop, before another early morning climb up Scaffell Pike on the Saturday.

Upon completion they head straight on towards Snowdon in Wales which is also then ascended on the same day.

After a final overnight in Wales, the party catch the ferry from Holyhead to Dublin and journey on to Newcastle County Down to hopefully complete the challenge with a final climb up Slieve Donard and a finishing time of around teatime on the Sunday.

Pete and Steph are keen mountain walkers with a love for the outdoors and other activities such as swimming and running and have been eagerly waiting for the right opportunity to undertake such a challenge.

This particular opportunity presented itself a number of weeks ago via some of Pete’s colleagues in his neighbouring diocese of Down and Dromore and was simply too good an opportunity to miss.

They have both subsequently embarked on training and preparation for the challenge with regular hikes in the Mournes, running and walks in Loughgall Country Park.

Along with a love of mountains both Steph and Pete are involved with Reach Mentoring and both share a passion for seeing young people reach their full potential in life.

Steph is a full-time mentor whilst Pete volunteers on a weekly basis.

Reach is a faith based organisation working alongside the schools pastoral care system by providing mentors to those who are in need of some additional support, particularly focussing on young people at risk of exclusion.

Reach started around five years ago and currently work in a variety of schools in different sections of the community in Lurgan, Craigavon, Banbridge, Portadown, Armagh, and Dungannon.

Reach is a charitable organisation which relies heavily on donations and support from businesses, local schools, churches and others, via a variety of fund raising events and initiatives.

Steph and Peter will be seeking, through this challenge, to raise much needed funds for Reach with some of the proceeds also going towards the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and in particular their work with charities in Ukraine.

Steph and Pete would like to thank Mark Hawthorne of Lila’s Fashions for providing some great gear and clothes from their new Craghoppers, ‘Duke of Ed Edition Range’ currently in stock for their challenge.

If you would like to sponsor Steph and Pete, or make a donation, you can do so via the following link;

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/4peaksforreach.

This can also be accessed via Facebook and Instagram @mylittleduke.