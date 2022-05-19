Sponsors find out how their donations are making a difference

Ballymena Chamber of Commerce organised a ‘meet and greet’ coffee morning to thank sponsors for their support of the group’s Hospice Charity Golf Day.

Sponsors were able to meet with Hospice staff and volunteers to find out how their donations will help fund critical activities within the NI Hospice and The Children’s Hospice.

The event was held at the Castle Kitchen Bar where everyone was treated to tea/coffee scones, jam and cream.

Chamber President Leigh Heggarty, Galgorm Resort’s Business Development Manager welcomed the sponsors and Hospice staff.

Leigh said: “As a Chamber we very much value our relationship with the Hospice and The Children’s Hospice. However, it is only with the help of our sponsors that our Charity Golf Day can help raise much needed funds.

“This year we have set ourselves a target of £20,000 and thanks to the help of our sponsors we are well on the way to achieving our target.”

Leigh paid tribute to James Walker, of Country Garage BMW. She said: “James has been our key partner for this year’s and last year’s Charity Golf Day and it is not only his own personal generosity but also his assistance in helping Tom fund raise that has made this event the success it was last year and the successful event we anticipate this year.”

James said: “At Country Garage we are always trying not only to make an impact within the business community but also to make a positive impact on communities who require support – I am delighted to be able to help out for such a worthwhile cause, without the Hospice and Children’s Hospice many people and families would have nowhere to turn to when they need help. I am just glad to be in a position to help.”

Hospice’s Head of Philanthropy, Paul Francis said: “We are indebted to Country Garage and the other sponsors who are supporting the golf day with very generous donations.

“This money will go directly to help provide one to one care for adults and children and much needed rest for their families. I would also like to thank Chamber for all their support, I know last year’s event was a great success and I am sure this year will be another great event.”

Tom Wiggins, Ballymena Chamber of Commerce’s Business Development Manager who organised the Golf Dayalso wanted to thank James and the sponsors for all their support.

Tom also thanked the Ballymena Hospice Support Group, Alan Stewart, Pure Fit Out and Galgorm Castle Golf Club who have all helped to put the day together.

In addition to businesses putting out four balls on the day, Tom says ordinary members of the Golf Club have also taken tee off times to show their support. The Charity Golf Day will take place on Friday 27th May 12noon – 3pm. Tom says that a limited number of four ball slots are still available and if you would like to come along and show your support simply email tom@ballymenachamber.co.uk

This year’s sponsors are Country Garage BMW, Galgorm Resort, Cranswick Country Foods, Moy Park, Power NI, Coulter Weir Wealth Management, The Tullyglass House Hotel, The Fairhill Centre, Beechview Developments and Isherwood and Ellis.