Cutting edge technology comes to Fivemiletown College

Cutting edge technology comes to Fivemiletown College

Fivemiletown pupils pictured with the Crusher.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

FIVEMILETOWN College has again been the home of Cutting Edge Technology when it hosted a crusher from EDGE Innovate, Dungannon, for one week.

Located close to the main Enniskillen Belfast Road, cars slowed down and heads turned to see the impressive feat of technology in the car park.

Students then had very informative group talks from Steven Conway, Territory Sales Manager at EDGE, on manufacturing, how the crusher operates, and the extensive range of job opportunities for young people within the company.

Full story and pictures in this week's Tyrone Courier, or checkout our epaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Councillor William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, David Jeffrey, manager Ballymena United FC and Victor Leonard, Chairman STATSports SuperCupNI

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130