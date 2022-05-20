A right Royal welcome awaits you in Kesh

ALL roads lead to Kesh on Friday, June 3 for Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Commencing at 2pm on Mantlin Road Playing Fields the official opening will be performed by the guest of honour, Major Shaun Pendry DL, and a non stop programme of music, dance, entertainment and fun will continue until later in the evening.

The chairman of Kesh and District Jubilee Committee, Gary Wilson said: "We are excited to see our hard work and planning come to fruition to mark this once in a lifetime commemoration."

"Our committee have been planning this for over a year and we can guarantee there will be something for all ages with jazz music, Ulster Scots music, Scottish dancing, birds of prey, magician, jugglers, side shows and fun competitions plus lots more, even a few surprises!.

"Competitors are invited to enter their best Jubilee bake or flower arrangement on the day or how about creating your own Jubilee crown.

"Prizes on offer for all competitions and in a nod to the Coronation 70 years ago when a similar contest was run, a prize will also be awarded to the best decorated house or business within the 40mph speed limit of the village .

"As if this wasn't enough the day will finish with a grand finale pageant through the village at 7pm featuring bands, community, sporting and voluntary organisations, loyal orders, ex service organisations, vintage vehicles and more."

Gary concluded: "We hope the local community and visitors will come out and celebrate this landmark in The Queens reign and enjoy the sights and sounds of the day".

Admission is free and most activities are as well, but an official voluntary collection will be taken up on the day.

The committee acknowledge the financial support of the National Lottery and the use of the playing fields kindly granted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Free car parking will be available and everyone attending is asked to adhere to stewards instructions to ensure the smooth running of the day.