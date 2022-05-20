Community group's wish is given thumbs up by Council

A play park at Knockan Road in Broughshane is to be renamed the “Jubilee Park”.

The park is one of two council assets which are to be renamed in recognition of Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The other is a bridge within Jubilee Park Glynn which is to be called “Jubilee Bridge”.

It was also agreed that official opening ceremonies would be held to mark the renaming of the bridge and play park.

The two requests, which were submitted by community groups, were approved during last week's monthly council meeting.

A report presented to council states: “Full council considered a number of asset renaming proposals during 2021 in relation to the Centenary of Northern Ireland. In keeping with protocol the current renaming proposals are tabled for consideration.”

It adds: “The Play Park at Knockan Road, Broughshane was refurbished in 2019, just prior to the pandemic and associated lockdowns.

“The Broughshane Community Play Park Association have requested, through their secretary that council consider naming it “The Jubilee Park”.

“An Equality Screening process has been carried out on the proposed naming of the bridge and the play park, which takes into account relevant data from the area to ensure council meets its statutory obligation. Data provided by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, along with locally sourced information was used to inform the process, which resulted in a recommendation that further screening was not required.

“An Equality Impact Assessment is not considered necessary in relation to each proposal as no major adverse impacts have been identified through this screening exercise.”

The report states that there would be “minor costs in relation to travel subsistence in respect of any ceremonies held to mark both occasions and potentially a plaque to attach to the bridge in Glynn and one to memorialise the naming of the Play Park in Broughshane”.

The recommendation to approve the requests was proposed by DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen, seconded by TUV Cllr Timothy Gaston and agreed.