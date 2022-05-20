police appeal

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of the theft of a catalytic converter from a car in Ballycastle.



Constable McKinney said: "It was reported around 9.35am on Friday, May 20 that a catalytic converter had been taken from a Toyota Prius vehicle which was parked in a car park in the Bayview Road area.

"It is believed that the theft occurred sometime between 6pm on Wednesday, May 18 and 9am on Friday, May 20.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area during this time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference CW 459 of 20/05/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/