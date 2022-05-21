Daddy's dream finally fulfilled

THE memory of a much-loved Causeway Hospital nurse will live on at a special event being staged to celebrate his life later this month.

The Irish Society Parents’ and Friends’ Association will host a 5k Colour Run in partnership with the charity Paul’s Legacy to remember award-winning Paul Murray.

Paul’s Run will take place on Saturday, May 21 at 10am, starting and finishing at The Irish Society Primary School in Rugby Avenue, Coleraine, with a Kids’ Colour Dash at 11.30am in the school grounds.

While the Colour Run will take centre stage, with runners bursting through clouds of colour on their route through Christie Park, there will be music, catering and bouncy castles to create a fun-filled atmosphere in the school grounds.

Proceeds from the 5k Colour Run will support the work of Paul’s Legacy which supplies life-saving defibrillators in the local community.

Nurse practitioner Paul, who lived in Ballymoney, died suddenly in February last year, at the age of 50, from cardiomyopathy.

The family-friendly run is open to all ages and is purposely ‘non-chipped’ to make it more accessible to all fitness levels, so get your trainers on and get your friends and family together to support this great cause

Younger children can also be part of the fun as they can take part in the Kids’ Colour Dash in the safety of the school grounds.

The Irish Society Primary School and Nursery Unit's Principal Chris Murdock said “We have a very active Parents’ and Friends’ Association which is a real hub of the school community.

“Paul Murray was an enthusiastic member of the PFA and daddy of one of the school’s Year 7 children, Elliot Murray. As a key member of our PFA for many years, Paul was planning a colour run prior to the first lockdown in March 2020 as a school fundraiser.

“Together with his wife Leanne and son Elliot, we thought that it would be a fitting tribute to Paul to continue to organise the 5k Colour Run in partnership with Paul’s Legacy.

“Paul’s Colour Run is a fantastic opportunity for the school community to support Elliot and for Elliot to be involved in bringing together not only our school community but also the wider community in the Coleraine area to remember his Dad and raise funds for the charity set up in his father’s name.

“The Colour Run promises to be great fun and I would encourage as many runners, non-runners and families to sign up and take part as possible.”

Mr Murdock added: “I must thank our wonderful Parents’ and Friends’ Association, led by Aisling Reid, for their hard work and organisation in putting this event together.

“Their determination to see this event happen has been a delight and, most importantly, I’ve no doubt that everyone will have a fantastic day. Thank you also to our event sponsors and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council for their support.”

As anticipation and excitement builds, members of the Parents’ and Friends’ Association have been busy making arrangements.

Mrs Aisling Reid, PFA Chairperson, told The Chronicle: “We are delighted to host this event to bring together the school community to support Elliot and his mum Leanne and to remember Paul.

“The most important aim for us is to have family fun and celebrations and see just how much money we can raise along the way for Paul’s Legacy.

“The Colour Run promises to be a fantastic day of family fun, it’s great to see the registrations for the run rolling in and we hope that the local community will come out and support the event.

“We are very grateful to our sponsors and everyone is welcome to take part.”

Places are limited so register early via Eventbrite. Search ‘Pauls 5k colour Run 2022’ to sign up for Paul’s 5k Colour Run at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pauls-5k-colour-run-2022-tickets-297331475447

Or for the Kids’ Colour Dash search ‘ISPS Colour Dash’ on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e.isps-colour-dash-tickets-304016831527