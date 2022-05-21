The centre of attention

THE council's new £26m leisure centre will regenerate Coleraine town centre and provide state-of-the-art facilities for locals and ever increasing numbers of tourists.

But the entire project will likely depend on a 50 per cent contribution from Westminster's Levelling Up Fund (LUF).

Those are two main conclusions of an Outline Business Case councillors will be asked to approve later this week.

And there is little time to waste, they'll be told, if a funding bid is to be made before the July deadline.

If all goes well, the timeline proposed in the Business Case suggests construction could begin in late 2023 with the project ready for handover in April 2025.

But councillors will also be warned that even with a £13m Westminster contribution, other projects may be forced onto the back burner.

Asset sell-offs may also be required and it's likely the council will be required to exceeded the accepted £80m limit on accumulated borrowings.

Publication of the business case is a significant landmark on the way to replacing dilapidated facilities built in 1969.

It was delayed earlier this year when elected members agreed an already slimmed-down proposal required an additional ‘water attraction’ and learner pool.

The project has been subjected previously to detailed technical Feasibility Reports which have fully exhausted a long list of potential alternative locations.

The chosen scheme will be built on the existing site but much closer to Railway Road.

Its regeneration potential is a key element of the Levelling Up fund applications seeking, as it does, to ‘upgrade eyesore buildings and dated infrastructure.’

BUSINESS CASE

“Providing a new a modern leisure centre in Coleraine would have a visible and significant impact on its local area,” states the Business Case.

“A new leisure centre would enhance the townscape and improve the perceptions of the area with both residents and visitors, as well as increase the footfall in the areas

By building to net zero, the council also hopes to satisfy the LUF's green agenda.

It will also make the centre much more efficient to run, reducing the rate-payer subsidy by around £500,000, the document estimates.

“Enhanced internal environment should attract more customers and strengthen revenue potential,” it states.

“Energy savings will offset the higher upfront construction costs over the life of the building.

Among the driving forces behind the leisure centre proposal are changes in tourism in the area.

“There has been a huge rise in the visitors’ numbers visiting the north coast, especially since the pandemic,”says the document.

“However, these significant numbers are not visiting into the leisure centre, even in the poorest weather due to the age and dilapidation of the building and the lack of activities appealing to 10years-plus”

Pointing out that in recent years, the Waterworld and Dunluce Centre attractions in Portrush have both closed, the document goes on to state: “CLC (Coleraine Leisure Centre) is the closest leisure centre to the North Coast - the most significant tourist area in Northern Ireland

“Significant tourists are in the area from Easter to September and the new CLC should become an attractive option during inclement weather.”

During the construction phase, the existing leisure centre will close, and the council will provide “an interim leisure offer “at other leisure facilities within the Borough.

In addition management will explore the feasibility of establishing a temporary fitness offer within Coleraine town centre in a vacant property.

While the current proposal takes account of current demand levels at Coleraine Leisure Centre and nearby privately run facilities, the Business Case notes “potential for future expansion of the preferred option.”