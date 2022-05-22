Ballymena scientist wins award for research

A Ballymena scientist has been awarded a hugely prestigious prize for her work on preventing secondary diseases of diabetes.

Professor Dr Ingrid Fleming - daughter of Ballymena councillor and former Mayor, Audrey Wales MBE - received the Ernst Jung Prize for Medicine 2022 for her research into the molecular causes of vascular diseases associated with diabetes as well as circulatory diseases

Prof. Dr. Fleming from the Centre for Molecular Medicine at Goethe University, Frankfurt, is researching how these diseases are connected.

The Ernst Jung Prize for Medicine, which is endowed with a total of 300,000 euros by the Hamburg Jung Foundation for Science and Research, goes every year to top researchers whose projects contribute to medical progress and whose work also promises groundbreaking findings in the future.

Diabetes mellitus is very often associated with diseases of the blood vessels.

Both large arteries such as the leg arteries and the smallest veins in the heart, brain or eye are affected.

This can make foot amputations necessary due to leg vessel occlusions and lead to further serious consequences such as heart attacks or blindness.

But how are these secondary diseases triggered and through which processes do they progress?

Prof. Dr. Ingrid Fleming is researching the mechanisms that are responsible for the development of the disease at the molecular level and is providing approaches for transferring the findings into medical practice. F

or example, she succeeded in, identifying a messenger substance - a specific lipid mediator - that is responsible for so-called diabetic retinopathy, an eye condition that develops as a result of diabetes mellitus. At the same time, she investigated how this could be treated with medication using novel methods.

Professor Dr. says she who learned to love science at Camnbridge House Girls' School.

"It was also there that I learned that you can achieve almost anything if you set your mind to it. That helped me leave Northern Ireland at the age of 18."

First she moved to Birmingham in England where she studied biochemistry and pharmacology and passed with distinction.

From there it was on to Strasbourg in France. There, the scientist completed her doctorate in molecular pharmacology before moving to Freiburg for a two- year post-doctoral stay at the Institute of Applied Physiology.

In 2007, she moved to Frankfurt am Main, where she has since moved from group leader to C3 professor of physiology and finally to the chair (W3) of the Institute of Vascular Signalling. Today, she still loves her work and enjoys getting up for it every day. Practical projects help her to balance her work in the lab in her free time. "Currently, I am in the process of redesigning my garden. That keeps me busy."

The Ernst Jung Prize for Medicine has a very special meaning for her.

She said: "The Jung Foundation Prize is internationally recognized as the highest award for biomedicine in Germany - and when I saw the list of previous winners, I was a little overwhelmed, because so many of them have made highly important contributions to translational medicine."

She therefore wants to take the award as a positive impetus to do even more to advance basic research towards translational medicine.

Cllr. Audrey Wales commented: “I’m so proud of what Ingrid has achieved in the field of science and I believe her success is grat tribute to her early education rom Carniny Primary through to Cambridge House and onwards.

“It shows that we have some great schools and great talent coming through from Balymena.”

Professor Dr Ingrid Fleming shares the prize equally with the Heidelberg virologist Professor Dr Ralf Bartenschlager.Both receive 150,000 euros each to honour and further promote their work. The Jung Foundation has been committed to the advancement of human medicine for over 40 years. Through the Ernst Jung Prize for Medicine and two other prizes, it supports science with more than half a million euros annually.

The Jung Foundation for Science and Research, based in Hamburg, was founded in 1967 by the Hamburg entrepreneur Ernst Jung. Its work, led by Chairman of the Board Jochen Spethmann, aims to advance human medical research, promote new therapies and strengthen Germany as a centre of science. Every year, the foundation awards three prizes for this purpose, which, with a total endowment of 540,000 euros, are among the most highly endowed medical prizes in Europe and promote excellent human medicine: The Ernst Jung Prize for Medicine, the Ernst Jung Medal for Medicine in Gold and the Ernst Jung Career Promotion Prize for Medical Sciences.