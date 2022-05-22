St. Mary's raise £1000 For Macmillan

STAFF and pupils presented a cheque for £1000 to Year 12 student, Emer McCarthy, her Dad Patrick and brothers Ronan and Daniel.

This fantastic sum of money was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support in Northern Ireland in memory of Emer’s Mum Caroline, who passed away on the 20th May 2021.

Miss Crawley paid tribute to her pupils and staff saying “Once again our school community has come together to raise much needed funds, for a charity close to so many of our hearts. This money will make a real difference to people living with cancer and to their families”

On the 6th of June, which is Caroline’s birthday, Emer’s family will be heading off to “Walk the Camino” in her memory and in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The McCarthy family want to celebrate Caroline’s life, recall memories of happy times when Caroline herself walked the Camino and also make new memories. They also want to give back something to Macmillan, a charity that helped them in their time of need.

Pictured are Principal Miss D Crawley, Mrs S Fearon, Emer McCarthy, Patrick McCarthy (Emer's Dad), Ronan and Daniel McCarthy (Emer's Brothers), Mrs S O'Hara and Miss S Bellew. Also pictured are Pupils from Emer’s Form Class 1222 (Natalia Kasak, Michelle Kunjumon, Jacqueline Joseph and Eve Carolan) and Pupils representing 1004 (Aisling Burns, Caitlin Havern, Tiarna Sheehan, Chelsy French and Kara Murphy).